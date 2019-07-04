The Washington Post

JOHN AKHIMIENMHONA (1949 - 2019)
JOHN AKHIMIENMHONA  

On June 26, 2019, he went to be with the lord, surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by wife, Dorothy Akhimienmhona; two sons, Solomon (Collette Lee) and Emmanuel; two daughters, Blessing Okocha (Francis) and Divine-Peace; four granddaughters; mother, Ayebo Azekhuoria; sister, Agnes Idamah; brothers, Thomas, Albert Cherish, Napoleon, Paul, Lawrence, Moses, Charles; and numerous other family members and friends. May he forever rest in the bosom of God. On Saturday, July 6, 2019 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785 the visitation will take place at 9:30 a.m. with service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment at National Harmony Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on July 4, 2019
