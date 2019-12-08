

John Albert Chrislip II



Beloved brother, uncle and friend, died unexpectedly on November 29, 2019 at home. He was born on November 30, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA, to John Albert Chrislip and Alberta Margaret (Nestor) Chrislip.

Following his 1966 graduation from Parsons High School in Parsons, WV, John moved to Washington, DC and held positions at the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), the White House, and the law firm of Arent Fox. He ended his career at the law firm of Arnold & Porter after a 41-year tenure.

John is survived by his sisters, Peggy Chrislip-Diekan (Seabrook, MD) and Cathy Chrislip-McGinnis (Patrick), Cuyahoga Falls, OH; his brother, James Chrislip (Connie), Washington, DC; niece, Crystal McGinnis Hooven (Daniel), Stow, OH, brother and sisters-in-law, John and Deb Wilkinson (Zumbrota, MN), nephew Robert Wilkinson (Nicole) and children, Victoria, Alexandra and John (Blaine MN), and nieces Laura Wilkinson Behrens (Maxwell), Washington, DC, and Elizabeth (Daniel) Cozine (Rochester, MN) and their children, Julia, William, and Joanna.

Known for his great wit and charm, John lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, including good food, fine wine, outings at the Shakespeare Theatre, celebrations with friends and family and toy store excursions with nieces and nephews. He was also a source of great comfort and strength to all who knew him.