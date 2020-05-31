JOHN ALLEN Jr.
John W. Allen, Jr.  
Of Albany, Georgia son of the late Mr. John Willie Allen, Sr. and Mrs. Mary Etta Williams departed his earthly home Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Glenn Dale, MD. He graduated from Cardozo High School and went on to finish his degree in Printing Management at the former WTI now University of the District of Columbia. John owned a print shop in Washington, DC and was employed at UDC for over 25 years.He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and other associates that he met throughout his lifetime. Using the skills that he acquired from Printing & Technology, Real Estate, and Insurance, John became a well-rounded worker and businessman. John is survived by his five children, Carvell, Tremayne, Sharron, Kanika, David; his siblings, Redonna, Henry, Elizabeth, and Bonita; 19 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, close friends, and neighbors. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Allen in 2018. Public viewing at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover Road Hyattsville, MD 20785 on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Private service and Interment immediately following.

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
May 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of John Allen Jr. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. Persaud
Neighbor
