

John Ward Anderson (Age 73)



Of Franconia, Virginia was born on November 9, 1946 and died peacefully on January 5, 2020.

He is survived by his daughters, Shannon (Bruce) Redwine and Tania (Mike) Horne; his sons, Ward Anderson and Hayes Anderson; his grandsons Elijah Redwine, Aaron Redwine, and Owen Horne; his brothers, Joseph (Sally) Schwartz, Conway (Carolyn) Anderson, Raymond (Iris) Anderson, Brian Anderson, James (Angela) Anderson, Carl (Jamie) Anderson, Ward (Janice) Anderson, and sister, Patricia (Richard) Franklin; his aunt, Gwendolyn (Billy) Douglas, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends Ken Guard, Lynn Beene, Harold Shapiro and Jeanne Madison.

He is preceded by his parents Conway and Gloria Anderson, brothers, Robert and Richard Anderson, and first wife, Janice Pence.

Known to his immediate family and childhood friends as "Johnny," John lived in Virginia his entire life. He made an impression on all he met with his charm and quick wit. He was a snappy dresser, an excellent cook, a lover of music, a wizard at technology, he never met a stranger and could tell the best stories.

He attended MIT and University of Virginia, and worked for AT&T, SBS and MCI, and had his own telecom business for many years.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia. After which, family and friends will be able to visit with one another until 8 p.m.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Leeds Cemetery in Hume, Virginia.