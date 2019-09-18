The Washington Post

JOHN ANDREWS (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I have known John for over 50 years. He was a good friend...."
    - Robert Kelley
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0074
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

John Marshall Andrews  

John Marshall Andrews, 86, died September 10, 2019. He was born in Alexandria Virginia on October 4, 1932, to Thomas H. Andrews, Sr., and Gladys (Thompson) Andrews, both deceased. An engineer by talent and training, John graduated from Virginia Tech. He joined his father and brother in the construction business following his service in the U.S. Army, and spent much of his career in marine construction. He was a licensed tug boat captain & crane operator, and helped build the Belle Haven Marina. He took over the Marina's ownership and managed it for many years after his father's passing. Recently he participated in the reconstruction of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, having also worked to build the original. He knew the history of "New Alexandria' well, and shared his knowledge with all. He leaves behind many dear friends.
 
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his wife, Gertrude Whitaker Andrews; his brother, Thomas H. Andrews Jr.; and his sister-in-law, Mary Lou Andrews. He is survived by step-daughter, Diana Philips of Chicago, IL; and step-son, Robert Shell of Houston, TX; his nieces, Mary Ellen Andrews-Kulis (Michael) of Elon, NC, and Kathryn Andrews Kogut (Barry) of DeWitt, NY, and their children. Services are pending. Arrangements by Demaine Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 18, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Alexandria, VA   (703) 549-0074
funeral home direction icon