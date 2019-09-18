John Marshall Andrews
John Marshall Andrews, 86, died September 10, 2019. He was born in Alexandria Virginia on October 4, 1932, to Thomas H. Andrews, Sr., and Gladys (Thompson) Andrews, both deceased. An engineer by talent and training, John graduated from Virginia Tech. He joined his father and brother in the construction business following his service in the U.S. Army
, and spent much of his career in marine construction. He was a licensed tug boat captain & crane operator, and helped build the Belle Haven Marina. He took over the Marina's ownership and managed it for many years after his father's passing. Recently he participated in the reconstruction of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, having also worked to build the original. He knew the history of "New Alexandria' well, and shared his knowledge with all. He leaves behind many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his wife, Gertrude Whitaker Andrews; his brother, Thomas H. Andrews Jr.; and his sister-in-law, Mary Lou Andrews. He is survived by step-daughter, Diana Philips of Chicago, IL; and step-son, Robert Shell of Houston, TX; his nieces, Mary Ellen Andrews-Kulis (Michael) of Elon, NC, and Kathryn Andrews Kogut (Barry) of DeWitt, NY, and their children. Services are pending. Arrangements by Demaine Funeral Home.