Of McLean, VA passed away on May 29, 2020 at Arleigh Burke Pavillion in McLean. Beloved husband of Sarah Shaw Angstadt; devoted father of John D. Angstadt, Susan Nabhan, and James E. Angstadt; son of the late Earl R. and Catherine Angstadt; brother of Richard Angstadt, Kathryn Snyder, and Karl Angstadt. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Kathryn Angstadt, Nicole Nabhan, Deborah Nabhan, Kendall Angstadt, and Jordan Angstadt. Funeral services will be held at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on June 12, 2020 and will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the USMA Class of 53 Superintendents Endowment, 698 Mills Road, West Point, NY 10996. Online condolences and fond memories of John may be offered to the family at