JOHN ANGSTADT
John Paul Angstadt (Age 90)  
Of McLean, VA passed away on May 29, 2020 at Arleigh Burke Pavillion in McLean. Beloved husband of Sarah Shaw Angstadt; devoted father of John D. Angstadt, Susan Nabhan, and James E. Angstadt; son of the late Earl R. and Catherine Angstadt; brother of Richard Angstadt, Kathryn Snyder, and Karl Angstadt. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Kathryn Angstadt, Nicole Nabhan, Deborah Nabhan, Kendall Angstadt, and Jordan Angstadt. Funeral services will be held at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on June 12, 2020 and will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the USMA Class of 53 Superintendents Endowment, 698 Mills Road, West Point, NY 10996. Online condolences and fond memories of John may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Funeral service
Money and King Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 6, 2020
Thank You Sir for you Life's work to the service of this country.
jerry helfrich
June 6, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
