

JOHN W. ARATA



Carbon Finance Strategies LLC of Boston and Washington mourns the sudden death of its President and co-founder John W. Arata, Marblehead, MA, February 5, 2019. John conceived

the Company as a dual expert resource center and large-scale solar energy developer and helped guide it to numerous achievements. He practiced environmental law for over 30 years in Boston before moving to Washington 1997-2008, where he headed environmental consulting for insurance conglomerates and law firms before returning to the Boston area. Reception in his honor 2 p.m., February 15, 2019, Boston Yacht Club, Marblehead.