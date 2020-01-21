

John P. Archibald

(Age 67)



Died January 12, 2020. He was a kind and thoughtful man who loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. John is pre-deceased by his parents, Christina and Earl, and survived by his wife of 36-years, Kathryn McGeehan, his four brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob (Sandi MacKenzie), Tom (Barbara Delaney), Dave (Bernadette Cunningham) and Steve (Linda McNeice), brothers and sister-in-law, Jim McGeehan, and Donna (McGeehan) and Kevin Baetsen, and many loving nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Webb Institute with a degree in Naval Architecture + Marine Engineering and received an MBA from Virginia Tech. He worked 25+ years in the private and Federal sectors, held energy management positions at DOE and DoD, and managed major system acquisitions for the U.S. Navy.

.

At DOE, as Director of the FEMP, he directed energy management for all Federal Government buildings/operations. He received awards for Exceptional Service from the DOE, and a Public Service Leadership Award from the US Energy Association.

In 1999, he founded American Solar, Inc. and completed many projects in energy management and environmental sustainability. He was a nationally recognized authority on energy management and received three patents.

In the spring, the family plans two celebrations of life, one in the Fairfax, VA area, and one in New Hampshire. More info later.