The Washington Post

JOHN AUSTIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN AUSTIN.
Service Information
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-829-9000
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

John P. Austin (Johnnie)  

Of Washington, DC passed away on December 22, 2019. He is survived by eight children, two step-sons, two sisters, 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Monday, December. 30, 2019 at the Southern Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 4444 Branch Ave., Temple Hills, MD, 20748 beginning at 10 a.m. followed by Services at 11 a.m. Arrangements by R.N. Horton Funeral Home, Washington, DC. Repast is at 563 Ritchie Rd Capital Heights, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.