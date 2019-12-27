John P. Austin (Johnnie)
Of Washington, DC passed away on December 22, 2019. He is survived by eight children, two step-sons, two sisters, 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Monday, December. 30, 2019 at the Southern Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 4444 Branch Ave., Temple Hills, MD, 20748 beginning at 10 a.m. followed by Services at 11 a.m. Arrangements by R.N. Horton Funeral Home, Washington, DC. Repast is at 563 Ritchie Rd Capital Heights, MD.