

John Babbis



Died peacefully at the age of 101 on December 6, 2019, at The Friends House in Sandy Spring, MD, after a short illness. Uncle John was born September 4, 1918 to George and Zoe Babbis. He was in the Army Infantry Division in WWll. After discharge, he was an apprentice at the Government Printing Office in Washington, DC where he worked for 50 years. After retiring from the GPO, he enjoyed gardening and rooting for the Washington, DC baseball teams. He especially enjoyed this years World Series. He is survived by his nieces Christine and Kathy (John); nephews George (Kathy) and Jimmy; grand niece Toni (Tim); great grand niece Amanda (Brian); and great grand nephew Daniel. Uncle John will be greatly missed by his family; he was our family historian and had a dry wit. He will be inurned at Arlington Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in his name. Rest in Peace Uncle John.