JOHN BACON
John Edward Bacon  
John Edward Bacon, 78 of Fenwick Island, DE, formerly from Chevy Chase, MD, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. John received his BA from George Washington University and MA from Indiana University. He spent his 37 year career with the CIA in various leadership positions.John was preceded in death by parents: Dr. Francis and Lucille Bacon; and his sister, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his children: Timothy (Philippa) Chevy of Chase, MD, Joshua (Darcy) Harrisonburg, VA, and Brooke DiNinno (Kirk) of Bethesda, MD; his stepdaughter, Tiffany Climent (Nelson) of Lock Haven, PA; his former wife, Patricia of Chevy Chase, MD; his sister, Frances (Bob) of Holley, Virginia; and his 10 grandchildren.Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on October 17, 2020 at Mariners Bethel Methodist Church, Ocean View, DE, with Visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. A celebration of Life will follow from 3 - 5 p.m. at the VFW in Ocean View, DE. Please visit John's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 1, 2020.
