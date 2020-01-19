The Washington Post

JOHN BAKER (1949 - 2020)
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Damascus Public Library
Damascus, MD
John Thomas Baker  

Born in Washington, DC on June 10, 1949 passed away at home on January 6, 2020 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania surrounded by family after bravely fighting cancer for 10 years. He is survived by his wife, Susanne Starkey, daughter, Joanna (Gregory Harmon), son, Andrew (Hannah-marie Hayes), sister, Valerie Wheeler, brother, Michael Bush, and many loving extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Damascus Public Library in Damascus, Maryland.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020
