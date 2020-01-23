

JOHN J. BARNES, III (Age 95)



Born March 3, 1924 in Washington, D.C., passed away January 16, 2020 in Falls Church, VA. John (Jack) was inducted in the U.S. Army in 1943, Immediately following his graduation from McKinley High School. PFC Barnes participated in the invasion of Normandy. Being honorably discharged in 1945; he met Shirley in 1946 and wed in 1947. While Jack was a full time auto mechanic, he was most proud of his lifelong service to the Dunn Loring VFD that began in 1954.

Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Shirley, and daughter Christine Valentin.

He is survived by his two sons, Jan (Gertrude), and Thomas (Loreli); daughter Jacqueline (Dennis) Ottey, and his seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad St. Falls Church, VA 22046 from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, January 26th. A Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 27 at 10 a.m. at Lutheran Redeemer Church, 1545 Chain Bridge Rd. McLean, VA 22101. Interment will take place at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 East Chandler St., Culpeper, VA at 2 p.m. with Military honors.

For more information please visit

https://tinyurl.com/JohnJBarnesIIIObit