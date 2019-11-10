The Washington Post

JOHN BARRY

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD
21043
(410)-465-2848
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Ellicott City, MD
JOHN REARDON BARRY  

On November 8, 2019, JOHN REARDON BARRY, beloved husband of Patricia McGuire Barry; devoted father of Christopher Gordon Barry and John William Barry (Jennifer); loving grandfather of Aislinn Daniela Barry, Aine Patricia Barry, and Eamon Anthony Barry; dear brother of Philip Lane Barry, M.D. (Wini); also survived by many loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Thursday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday, 9:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Ellicott City. Interment will follow in Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2019
