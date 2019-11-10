

JOHN REARDON BARRY



On November 8, 2019, JOHN REARDON BARRY, beloved husband of Patricia McGuire Barry; devoted father of Christopher Gordon Barry and John William Barry (Jennifer); loving grandfather of Aislinn Daniela Barry, Aine Patricia Barry, and Eamon Anthony Barry; dear brother of Philip Lane Barry, M.D. (Wini); also survived by many loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Thursday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday, 9:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Ellicott City. Interment will follow in Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at