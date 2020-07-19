

John W. Beach

Of Arlington Virginia died on July 11, 2020 peacefully at his home of 44 years with family present. John W. is survived by his three sons, John R., Edward W., and Thomas A.; two daughters-in-law, Jenita Beach and Mari Beach; and eight grandchildren, Jacie, Jalene, Janalee, Daniel, Kharis, Alaina, James and Emily; and widowed by his wife Linda E. Beach. His generous nature for people and his caring character for animals along with his inspiring wit and humor will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.He was born July 14, 1938 in Syracuse New York where he graduated from Central Technical High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and a Master of Science degree in economics, both from Syracuse University. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army and served on active duty in Europe in Braconne, France. With a notable career spanning 40 years of civil service, he received the Presidential Meritorious Rank Award, Department of Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Award, Secretary of Defense Meritorious Civilian Service Medal. Secretary of Defense Bronze Palm, Secretary of Defense Silver Palm, and Defense Communications Agency Meritorious Civilian Service Award.He continually pursued his passion for learning with graduate-level courses, foreign languages and ballroom dance. Above all, his greatest accomplishment was to be a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose love of outdoors and new adventures as a self-taught, accomplished fly fisherman, sailor, competitive rower, runner of marathons, golfer and coach of soccer teams that developed talent both on and off the field. Memorial gifts may be made in his name to the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or a Breast Cancer Foundation. A family memorial service is planned in the near future at Arlington Cemetery.



