

John Toscan Bennett (Age 90)



Passed away at his home in Alexandria, Virginia on Sunday, June 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born January 21, 1929 in Madison, Wisconsin, he was the son of Martin Toscan Bennett Jr and Cornelia (Vanderlaan) Bennett.

John is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Maria (Waschuck) Bennett; along with two children; Kim and her husband Christian Siemsen of Alexandria, VA, Toscan and his wife Babette Anne of Koenigstein, Germany; seven grandchildren, Martin, Stephan and Goswin Siemsen, Julia and Laura Maranto (Daughters of Holly Vanderlaan Bennett), Emily and Philip Bennett and one great grandchild, Milian Siemsen-Ngo; his brother Michael Vanderlaan Bennett and sister Heather Bennett McCabe. He was preceded in death by his daughter Holly Vanderlaan Bennett.