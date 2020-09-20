JOHN BENTLEY



John Roger Bentley "j" Airline Historian

J. Roger Bentley, 88 past away peacefully at home in Barinklow, MD and on July 30, 2020 of Atrial Fibrillation/Renal failure. Born in Ames, IA, June 22, 1932 to Everett Charles Bentley and Marie Louise Bentley. He grew up in Iowa and Nebraska and moved to Washington, DC with his parents in 1940. He graduated with a degree in History in 1954 from Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida. Initially Roger worked for Capital Airlines, National Airlines and Pan American World Airways coordinating tours and was an airline ticket agent. In 1964 he left PAA to work for his father in the successful family business American Floor Products Co. Rockville, MD. In 1985 he became President of the company when his father retired from the company. Roger retired himself in 2014. He had a life long interest in all types of airline data and became an avid collector of all aspects of the industry. He was co-founder of the Washington Airline Society, member of Pan American Historical Society and a contributor to the World Airlines Association collector shows. He was also an amateur Airplane photographer, collector of timetables and airline histories. As a photographer, his vast collection of airplane photos and slides became a resource for books written by a former Smithsonian Air Space Museum curator Ronald Davies and other airline personnel. His collection included over 55,000 slides of airplane photo's and his research archive contained files on over 1000 airlines. His vast collection became part of the permanent collection on the history of business and technology at the Hagley Museum and Library of Wilmington Delaware. He is pre-deceased by his mother, Marie L. Bentley, father, Everett Charles Bentley and his partner of 33 years William J. Holliman. He is survived by his sister, Joanne Tesoro, niece, Laura Zaleski nephew, Daniel McKenzie, niece, Bette Ann Picot, nephew's, Justin McCaffery in Massillon, OH and Tyler McCaffery of Spartanburg, SC and many distant relatives in Iowa as well as his current partner Donald E. Hibbard. Roger requested in lieu of flowers, expression of concern be made to the Montgomery County Hospice. A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, September 26, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Brookville, MD with internment in the Memorial Garden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store