The Washington Post

JOHN BEST

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN BEST.
Service Information
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD
20601
(301)-632-6624
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home
2294 Old Washington Rd.
Waldorf, MD
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home
2294 Old Washington Rd
Waldorf, MD
Notice
Send Flowers

 

John milton Best  

Peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, John Best entered into eternal rest. He is survived by his loving wife, Claudette I. Best; children, Eleanor Corrine Best and Johnjoseph Best; siblings, Gary Marshall Best, Brenda Gail Best, Annie Lee "Tootsie" Best; grandson, Lennon Hazel, 3rd, and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11 a.m. until the time of service 12 noon at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD   (301) 632-6624
funeral home direction icon