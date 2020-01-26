Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN BEYER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

BEYER John C. Beyer John C. Beyer of Great Falls Virginia, died on Thursday January 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Mr. Beyer was born on May 9, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from University of the Pacific in 1962 and went on to earn a master's degree and PhD in International and Development Economics from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University. He and his family lived in Sarawak, Malaysia; Bogota, Colombia; Kathmandu, Nepal and New Delhi, India before settling in Fairfax County in 1972. John was the former chairman and CEO of Nathan Associates in Washington, DC, joining the firm in 1966 where he served as a consultant, economist, and expert witness. He took a five-year break from the firm, first with the Ford Foundation and then as a guest scholar with the Brookings Institution. He retired from Nathan Associates in 2015. He will be remembered as an accomplished, kind and charitable man, giving time, expertise and financial support to many causes that he cared deeply about, including education, the environment and fighting poverty around the world. In 2015 he secured his legacy with the creation of endowments for the teaching of environmental economics including the John C. Beyer Chair in Economics and The Nathan Scholars Experiential Learning Endowment. For more than five years Mr. Beyer also served on the board of Five Talents, a micro-finance organization that helps the worlds' poor escape poverty through economic empowerment. John is survived by his wife, Jinny, their three children; Sean, Darren and Kiran, and two grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to

BEYER John C. Beyer John C. Beyer of Great Falls Virginia, died on Thursday January 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Mr. Beyer was born on May 9, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from University of the Pacific in 1962 and went on to earn a master's degree and PhD in International and Development Economics from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University. He and his family lived in Sarawak, Malaysia; Bogota, Colombia; Kathmandu, Nepal and New Delhi, India before settling in Fairfax County in 1972. John was the former chairman and CEO of Nathan Associates in Washington, DC, joining the firm in 1966 where he served as a consultant, economist, and expert witness. He took a five-year break from the firm, first with the Ford Foundation and then as a guest scholar with the Brookings Institution. He retired from Nathan Associates in 2015. He will be remembered as an accomplished, kind and charitable man, giving time, expertise and financial support to many causes that he cared deeply about, including education, the environment and fighting poverty around the world. In 2015 he secured his legacy with the creation of endowments for the teaching of environmental economics including the John C. Beyer Chair in Economics and The Nathan Scholars Experiential Learning Endowment. For more than five years Mr. Beyer also served on the board of Five Talents, a micro-finance organization that helps the worlds' poor escape poverty through economic empowerment. John is survived by his wife, Jinny, their three children; Sean, Darren and Kiran, and two grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to fivetalents.org A private memorial service will be held in May. A private memorial service will be held in May. Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close