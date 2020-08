It is with regret that we notify the members of Steamfitters Local 602 of the death of Retired Brother John "Andy" Blackwell Jr. Visitation with the family is from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 225 Alexander Lane, Solomons, MD 20688. Masks and Social Distancing are required. Notice #1774.