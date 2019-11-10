

John Martin Blizzard

(Age 84)



Of Alexandria, VA, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at his home on October 28, 2019.

John was born on April 29, 1935, in Cumberland, MD to Willis Harry Blizzard and Martha Elizabeth (McConnell) Blizzard.

John served in the US Army for 20 years. His service included a tour of duty in Korea, two tours in Vietnam, as well as tours in Germany and France. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam. He retired from the US Army in 1974 with the rank of Sergeant First Class. After his retirement, he embarked on another career, working as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service for another twenty years.

In retirement, John collected Lionel model trains and enjoyed building elaborate landscaped display layouts for his model trains. He also enjoyed restoring vintage cars and attending car shows, with his red 1966 Ford Galaxie convertible and blue 1957 Ford Fairlane, winning many trophies. He was also an avid fan of old western movies, especially ones starring Gene Autry, Roy Rogers and John Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Martha Blizzard; a brother, William "Bill" Blizzard, and two sisters, Virginia "Ginny" Ray and Josephine "Ducky" Mauck.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty S. (Layton) Blizzard of Alexandria, VA; a son, Tim Blizzard and his wife, Lynne, of Princeton, NJ; two daughters, Debbie Anderson and her husband, Dave, of Fairfax Station, VA and Dianna Conlin and her husband, Brian, of Alexandria, VA; eight grandchildren: Matthew Conlin, Douglas Conlin, Daniel Conlin, Thomas Conlin, Adam Anderson, Stephanie Anderson, Beth Blizzard and Brian Blizzard; and a great-granddaughter, Kara Conlin.

Viewings will be held on Friday, November 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314. Chapel service will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 12 p.m. at the Demaine Funeral Home . John will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined later.