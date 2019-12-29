

John H. Bloom, Jr. (Age 87)



Of Indian Head, MD, died on December 21, 2019, after a brief illness. He was an educator in Charles County for 35 years, culminating his career as Superintendent of Schools. He worked tirelessly in support of the Town of Indian Head, Charles County, and the state of Maryland. He was President of the Indian Head Defense Alliance, the Public School Superintendent's Association of Maryland and the Charles County Library Board of Trustees. He also served on the Board of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (16 yrs), was a member of the Maryland Commission for Public Television (24 yrs), and a member of the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association. He also served as Chair of the Southern Maryland Committee, Tri-County Council and Vice Chair of the Charles County Economic Development Commission.

Born April 18, 1932 in Mt Vernon, NY, son of the late Laura (Wilson) and John H. Bloom. He moved to Indian Head as a child and graduated Lackey High School. He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees from the University of Maryland. He married "Judy" August 20, 1955. After serving in the US Army, he worked in the Charles County public school system until his retirement in 1993.

Survivors include five children: John H. (Julie) Bloom III Annapolis, MD; Marylin B. Bloom (Lewis "Skip" Long) Williston, FL; Frank J. (Mary) Bloom Ellicott City, MD; Anne W. Bloom San Francisco, CA; William G. (Betsy) Bloom Alexandria, VA; three sisters: Janet Ehrler Atlanta, GA; Claudine (George) Eastburn Gainesville, GA; Sharon (Melvin) Lew Ashburn, VA; 10 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Jenkins Bloom.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m., St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Indian Head, MD. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Indian Head, MD. Family will receive guests Friday, January 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Indian Head Village Green Pavilion, 100 Walter Thomas Road, Indian Head, MD.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: Charles County Scholarship Fund in memory of John H. Bloom. Condolences for family and friends may be left at