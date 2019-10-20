

John Joseph Bloomfield

"Jack" (Age 69)



Of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, MD

Born on May 13, 1950, in Troy, New York he was the son of late John Bloomfield and Angelina (Favata) Bloomfield.

He was the beloved husband of Susan Bloomfield, his wife of 42 years.

He loved carpentry, his friends at National Institutes of Health, his family and especially his four legged dog, Mimi.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Brian Bloomfield and his wife, Jenniffer and Chris Bloomfield; brother, Bob Bloomfield and his wife, Barbara and Tim Bloomfield and his wife, Xiomara; nephew, Patrick Bloomfield and niece, Casey Bloomfield.