John Stephen Bond, Jr.
"Steve"
On Saturday, May 18, 2019 of Crofton, MD; Husband of Theresa Bond; father of Kenneth Robert Bond (Frank), Jeffery Stephen Bond (Penni), James H. McGuigan, III and Kellie Bond-Spivak (Kevin); grandfather of Brittani McGuigan, Ashlyn McGuigan, Holly Bond, Joey Spivak; great-grandfather of Aurora Jones-McGuigan. Family will receive friends at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. where a funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Cummings-Behike Post 226, 830 Mayo Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037.