The Washington Post

JOHN "TOMMY" BOWELS

JOHN THOMAS BOWLES  
 

It is with great sadness that the family of John Thomas Bowles "Tommy" announces his passing on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the age of 88. Tommy will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Christine Beaumont, Lynda James, and Laura James. In addition to his daughters, Tommy will be remembered by his siblings, William Bowles, June McNair, Deloris Reed, and Bonnie Hudgel. Tommy was predeceased in death by his father, John Bowles, mother, Lillian Bowles, sister, Mary Slagle, and his former wife, Jacquelyn McNey.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home located at 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Church of the Resurrection in Ellicott City, MD. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on June 14, 2019
