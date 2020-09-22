1/1
JOHN BRADLEY
JOHN MARSHALL BRADLEY  
John Marshall Bradley III, 71, passed away September 13, 2020 peacefully and surrounded by family. Born in Covington, Virginia, to John Bradley Jr. and Marie Webb, he was one of five children. A star athlete in high school, John set many school records and lettered in 4 varsity sports. Receiving a football scholarship from Frederick College, followed by a transfer to Towson St, John left school to serve his country in the U.S. Army during the war in Vietnam; his tour was heroic, where he received several medals for meritorious achievement. After the war, John returned to complete his Bachelor's degree at George Mason University. John experiences in war and military service led to a distinguished career working tirelessly for Veterans Health Care Issues while at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Capitol Hill, DAV and various other Veterans organizations. Passionate about family, cars, traveling, writing and losing golf matches to his sons. John had many interests, but his greatest passion in life was the love he shared with his "beautiful bride" Jeanne. He could also make some incredible pancakes for his grandkids. Services will be held at the Adams-Green funeral home in Herndon, VA on September 25 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a small donation to either of the following organizations: Disabled American Veterans, or the USO. www.adamsgreen.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Service
11:00 AM
Adams-Green Funeral Home
