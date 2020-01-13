

John Brady (Age 84)



Of Arlington, VA passed away surrounded by family on January 3, 2020. He is survived by his children David (Nancy), Lori (Rick Nasoff) and Debra (David Brown); six grandchildren all of whom he loved deeply and cared for immensely, and former spouse Ruth Marilyn Culican.

John was born on September 23, 1935 in Reading PA to Elmer Bitler and Mary McMann and was adopted and raised by Philip and Mae Brady also of Reading. After graduating from Wilson High School in 1953, he joined the Air Force where he was stationed in Alabama, and California. He graduated from The University of Maryland with a BA in 1974.

Starting in radio broadcasting as an announcer, John's long career went on to include working in business administration for hospital systems, and several large prestigious law firms including Jones Day, Graham & James, and Morrison & Foerster. The pinnacle of his career was serving President Reagan as Deputy Director, Office of Administration in the White House. John not only took great pride in his career, but also cherished the friends he made along the way, many of those friendships lasting more than 30 years.

He had an avid interest in vintage autos, theater, and reading about history. He enjoyed the outdoors and long walks.

During his lifetime, John was extremely generous to family, friends, and philanthropic interests. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the Washington, DC area. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to . ( )