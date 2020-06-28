JOHN BRESNAHAN
1951 - 2020
JOHN ANTHONY BRESNAHAN  
John Anthony Bresnahan, 68, of Annandale, VA, returned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The son of Augustine J. and Augustine L. Bresnahan, John was born on November 25, 1951. John graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with a degree in electrical engineering. He enjoyed a full career as a computer engineer. John was an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. John loved his family. He is survived by his son, Joseph A. Bresnahan of Centreville, VA, a sister, Anne M. Duncan of Ashburn, VA, two nieces, Julia D. Cornell (John) of Ashburn and Mary-Rose D. Amos of Centreville, VA as well as two great nephews and one great niece. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathleen Bresnahan. A visitation will be held on Tuesday June 30, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Annandale, VA; Inurnment will be at Mount Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA at 12 noon. In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations be made to Virginia Knights of Columbus Charities, Inc. or Knights of Virginia Assisting Citizens with Intellectual Disabilities or your favorite charity. www.demainefunerals.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
JUL
1
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
7039419428
