John Joseph Broderick, son of John Broderick and Margaret Curtin, passed away on September 7, 2020. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Ruth Barnard; two daughters, Mary Ellen Broderick and Stephanie Fouché (Rob); and three beloved grandchildren, Noah Joseph Fouché, Kelsey Alyse Broderick and Logan Alyse Fouché. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 12 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Road, NE, Washington, D. C. 20017. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services,