John Winston Brown (Age 93)
On Friday, August 16, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Husband of the late Florence DeSando Brown; beloved father of Richard Brown, Lawrence Brown, Gerald Brown (deceased) and John Kevin Brown; grandfather of eight and great- grandfather of four, forever remembered by his loving family. John was a professional drummer for over 70 years and one of the top realtors in the Washington, DC region. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home 500 University BLVD West Silver Spring MD, 20901 (Valet Parking) Tuesday August 20, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 70 University Blvd. E., Silver Spring, MD 20901, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 10 a.m.. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906 following Mass.