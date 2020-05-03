JOHN HENRY BROWN, SR.
(Age 93)
On April 25, 2020, beloved husband of Martha Brown; father of John Brown Jr. (Ford Chinworth), and Wanda Brown, departed this life peacefully. A former computer specialist with-the Small Business Administration and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Volunteering was important to him and he served as Executive Director of a local branch of the Boys Clubs of Greater Washington and an ordained deacon at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ. A private service will be held on May 5, 2020. A celebration of John's life with friends and family will take place at a future date. Please view and sign the guestbook at: