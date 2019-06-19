The Washington Post

JOHN BUCK

Guest Book
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Raphael's Church
1513 Dunster Road (at Falls Road)
Rockville, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Raphael's Church
Notice
JOHN RICHARDSON BUCK (Age 90)  

On Monday, June 17, 2019, of Wheaton, MD. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne Therese Buck; father of Donna Dumond, Ken Buck, Carolyn Miller, Stephen Buck and Paul Buck; brother of Betty Hawkes, the late Barbara Alden and the late Paul E. Buck. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VFW-Silver Spring Memorial Post 2562, 11316 Fern St., Silver Spring, MD 20902.

Published in The Washington Post on June 19, 2019
