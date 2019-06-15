JOHN PATRICK BUCKLEY, SR. (Age 86)
On Thursday, June 13, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Rosemarie Buckley; father of John, Jr. (Colleen), Anthony, Lawrence (Julie), Peter (Denise), Carla McCaffrey (Robert), Paul (Monica), and Genevieve Buckley (Thomas Nielsen); also survived by 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Relatives and friends may call at St. Raphael's Church, 1513 Dunster Road (at Falls Road), Rockville, MD, on Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Rose of Lima Parish Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Boston College High School at www.bchigh.edu
or The Father McKenna Center at www.fathermckennacenter.org
.