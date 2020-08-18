

JOHN RICHARD BUGG, JR.

John Richard Bugg, Jr. gently went to eternal rest on August 14, 2020. He was born September 6, 1938 and is survived by his beloved wife Aliki; daughter Marie Sandra and her husband David, son Constantine and his wife Belinda, as well as his grandchildren Kayleigh, Rachel, Eric, and Nickolas. He spent a long life in service to his country and passionately devoted to his family's welfare, beginning with enlisting in the USAF in 1958, retiring in 1984. During his Air Force service he received a B.A. degree from Park College and an M.A. in Counseling Psychology from Ball State University. He retired from the USAF in 1984 and subsequently joined the Department of Defense. His last assignment was at the Pentagon, where he served as the sole Manpower Management Analyst of all Army and civilian personnel assigned to the Pentagon and Army Major Commands worldwide. He retired from federal service in 2001. He will forever be in our thoughts and prayers, a true family man and selfless soul. A small family service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Annunciation Church in Chattanooga, TN, followed by a burial service at the Chattanooga Funeral Home - North Chapel & Hamilton Memorial Gardens, Hixson, TN.



