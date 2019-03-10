

JOHN FRANCIS BURKE



Of Bethany Beach, DE passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 89 with his family at his side. Born June 3, 1929 he was a native Washingtonian who graduated from Gonzaga High School, Georgetown Undergraduate, and Law School. He served in the Army from 1952-1954 and practiced law for more than 40 years with Bulman, Dunie, Burke, and Feld. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Joanne Burke; his sister Mary Burke Brown; his children Ann Connor, Joan Rubertone (Mark), John (Julie), Martin (Kathleen), Cecilia D'Orazio (Richard); 14 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Ann Burke. A memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, March 16 at 2 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Kensington, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center or Delaware Hospice.