Service Information St Joseph's Catholic Church 750 Peachtree St Herndon, VA 20170 (703) 437-3737 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church 750 Peachtree St. Herndon , VA Celebration of Life Following Services Belmont Country Club 19661 Belmont Manor Lane Ashburn , VA

BURNS JOHN BURNS "Brian" On Sunday, November 17, 2019, John "Brian" Burns passed away by his loving wife's side due to complications of his lung infection at the age of 66 in his beach house home in Ocean Pines, Maryland. Brian was born in Norristown, PA on Sept 15, 1953 to John Leo "Tex" Burns and Jean Elizabeth Schools. He was the oldest of five siblings: Mark, George, Sharon and Suzanne. He loved his youth in the Philly suburbs and often reminisced about his Catholic schooling and friends in "Conshy." When Brian was 11, his family moved to Rockville, Maryland where he went on to Robert E. Peary Highschool and graduated with his Associate's Degree from Montgomery College. His family's Rockville home became a beacon for neighbors, friends, and family for many parties and gatherings and still remains in the family today. On June 2, 1979 Brian married the love of his life Terri McKewen. They lived in Herndon, Virginia where they raised their three children: Michael, Lindsay and Molly. Brian was a successful business man, but most successful as a family man. His family was his pride and joy and he was often thought of as a second father to many of his extended family and friends, a true patriarch. Brian truly believed that if you worked hard enough, you could accomplish anything. The Little Engine That Could was his favorite childhood book. And did he work hard. He started his professional career with the help of his father as a concrete foreman. In 1974, he joined Dynalectric where he dedicated 42 years of his life becoming President and CEO from 2009 to his retirement in April 2016. A natural born leader, he never shied away from the job at hand. He was firm and tough, yet fair. He always took care of "his men and women." He always advised to love what you do, because you spend a lot of time in life at work. The people of Dynalectric became Brian's extended family. Brian certainly lived up to the "work hard, play hard" mantra and lived his life to the absolute fullest. His approachable, friendly personality lead him to strike up conversations with everyone and anyone. After a day's work, whether at the office or at the house, he knew how to relax and have a good time and was often found on the golf course or in his home bar with friends after an evening out. He built a family lake house cabin at Lake Gaston, NC where he spent many weekends with those he loved. The family spent their summers in their beloved Avalon, NJ which holds a special place in the hearts of the entire family. In his retirement years, he learned to love to cook, traveled with friends, he exercised daily, drove his Thunderbird or new Mustang, hung at his beach house in Ocean Pines with Terri and their crew, but mostly he planned activities with his grandchildren. He was the most involved, loving and doting grandfather. "Poppop" was their world and his grandchildren were his lifeline. Brian left an indelible mark on everyone that knew him and he will be missed by so many. Brian was preceded in death by his father Tex (2010), mother Jean (2019) and brother George (2015). He is survived by his wife Terri, children Michael, Lindsay and Molly, brother Mark, sisters Sharon and Suzanne, 6 grandchildren (Nora, Gabriella, Michael, Blake, Sloan and Avalon) and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 25 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church: 750 Peachtree St., Herndon, VA A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the Mass at Belmont Country Club, 19661 Belmont Manor Lane, Ashburn, VA 20147.A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the Mass at Belmont Country Club, 19661 Belmont Manor Lane, Ashburn, VA 20147.

