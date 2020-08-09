1/1
JOHN BUTLER
1970 - 2020
JOHN MICHAEL BUTLER  
John Michael Butler passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Silver Spring, MD. He was born on Sunday, May 31, 1970 at the US Army Hospital in Heidelberg, Germany to military parents. John attended public schools in Montgomery County, MD. After graduation he enlisted in the US Army and was trained and served as a Medical Equipment Repair Specialist from 1992 to 1996. After discharge, he was employed by the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) in Baltimore, MD, as a Medical Equipment Repairman. At the time of his passing, he worked as a Telephone Installer-Maintenance Technician for Verizon. He is survived by his parents and stepmother, and by his wife, Angela; three daughters, Rachelle, Jessica and Cassandra; granddaughter, Aniya and sisters, Mary, Andrea, Carmen, and Kesha. No viewing or memorial service is scheduled. Cremation arrangements are by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Silver Spring, MD. Messages of condolence may be sent by email to one of the following: ray715.rb@gmail.com or fortressr@verizon.net .

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
