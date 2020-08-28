

John J. Byrne "JJ" (Age 95)

Passed away on August 22, 2020 at his home in Arlington, Virginia. JJ was born on April 6, 1925, in Dubuque, Iowa to Thomas E. Byrne and Clara Loes Byrne. After attending St. Columkille's School in Dubuque, JJ graduated from the United States Military Academy (West Point) in 1946. He served in Korea and Japan, earning several Medals, before leaving the Army as a Captain. Following his marriage to Joan Boyle Byrne of Warren, Ohio and Washington, DC, JJ relocated to Washington, attending Georgetown University Law School while working as a patent examiner at the U.S. Patent Office. He would remain in the DC area for seven decades. JJ was a longtime partner at the Baker & McKenzie law firm. He cherished the many lifelong friends from all parts of the world that he made at Baker & McKenzie. After he retired from Baker & McKenzie, JJ was involved in several business ventures, including the family-owned Top of the Town in Arlington, Virginia. JJ will always be remembered for his consistently upbeat personality, laughter, joy of life, storytelling, and deep religious faith.JJ is survived by his children, John J. Byrne, Jr. (Kathryn), Thomas E. Byrne (Amanda), Peter D. Byrne (Susana), Dennis C. Byrne (Elizabeth), Joan B. Voss (Oliver), and Katherine B. Markham (Thomas), and his grandchildren, Brendan Voss, Heidi Voss, Claire Ingram, Patricia Ingram, Alicia Byrne, Connor Byrne, Lucas Byrne, Conrad Byrne, Romy Byrne and Julie Byrne, and nieces and nephews throughout the U.S. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan, his parents, and brothers, William, Thomas and Robert.The Byrne family would like to thank Michelle McAndrews and Maria Cano for the loving care they gave our father in the last year of his life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Most Holy Trinity Chapel, 699 Washington Road, West Point, NY 10996.There will be a private funeral mass in light of COVID. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store