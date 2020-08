Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHN C. VORCE 6/27/1933 ~ 8/06/2020

Officers and members of Local 26 IBEW are hereby notified of the death of Retired Brother John C. Vorce. Private family service. Our condolences to his family and friends. J.F. Dabbs, FS



