

JOHN GERALD CABIATI



John Gerald Cabiati died January 7, 2020, age 72. Born in Jersey City, NJ, John was a talented athlete, a frustrated guitarist and lover of American roots music, a reluctant but dedicated gardener, a committed educator and community member, and a beloved husband and father.

A warm and witty man, he charmed generations of students with his appreciation for and deep knowledge of history, humor, and obscure pop culture, while teaching at Lake Braddock Secondary School. His love for athletics and his children's activities led him to coach Little League, track and field, and many other sports. His support and dedication were unwavering and he never missed a practice or game.

In addition to his wife, Susan, John is survived by his son Nicholas and daughter Christina. A celebration of John's life will be held in summer. Memorial contributions may be made to or the International Rescue Committee.