JOHN CANNON
1941 - 2020
JOHN ANDREW CANNON, JR.  
On July 27, 2020, John Andrew Cannon, Jr.,79, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina passed away peacefully after struggling with Dementia. John was born on January 19, 1941 in Washington, DC to his parents John A. Cannon Sr., and Ona Helen Reagan. He was raised in Silver Spring, Maryland and graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in 1959. John enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1961 and served until June of 1967. He married Patricia E. Farran in 1964 and had two children Tara Lee Cannon in 1968 and John A. Cannon, III in 1971. In 1980 John married Pamela E. Turner. He became a stepfather to Herald W. Hirst, III and Alicia K. Divens.John had a long 32 year career with P.E.P.C.O. and retired in 1997. John and Pam retired to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 1997.John is survived by sister, Margaret Cannon Schwartz and brother-in-law, Phillips M. Schwartz; Christopher, Richard , Alexandra and five great-nephews; daughter Tara Lee Cannon White and her partner Christopher A. Cary; son John Andrew Cannon, III; stepdaughter Alicia Turner Divens and son-in-law,Brad Divens; stepson, Herald; grandchildren, Jacob Anthony White, Jessica Lee White, Sofia R. Divens, and Emily D. Cary; Best Friend, Robert T. Jones and Wife Vickie; Good Friend Donna Rosenberry and Husband Dallas and all of his wonderful friends and neighbors.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and other beloved members of his family. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions in memory of John A. Cannon Jr. to:The Dementia Society of America by mail to: P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online to: WWW.DementiaSociety.Org/donate.Services will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 31, 2020.
