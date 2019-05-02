

JOHN TURNBACH CARR



John Turnbach Carr, age 85, passed away peacefully April 29, 2019 at Olney Assisted Living where he resided for almost two years. The cause was complication from Alzheimer's disease.

John was a long-time resident of the DC area having moved here at an early age from Richmond, VA where he was born. He attended St. Martin's School, Gonzaga College High School, Tokyo American School in Tokyo, Japan while his father was stationed there for two years, and then graduated from McKinley Tech High School in 1952. He was a member of the Golden Techites. After proudly serving in the U. S. Army for two years at the Demilitarized Zone in Korea, he returned and attended the University of Baltimore earning a BS degree in Accounting and a Bachelor of Laws degree.

He had a long career at IRS beginning as an agent in 1961 and retiring in l988 as Senior Tax Advisor to

IRS Asst. Chief Counsel-Corporate. He then joined Price Waterhouse Coopers' Mergers & Acquisition Group until retiring again in 1999.

He is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Maureen (Devery) Carr. Also, his daughter, Kelly Anne Carr of Annandale, VA; his son, Brendan Thomas Carr (Angelica) and grandchildren Dominic John Carr and Kirstin McCoy, all of San Jose, CA, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his five sisters.

John will be remembered by his family and friends as a kind and thoughtful guy, always thinking of others. He was a big Redskin fan for years until he wasn't. Then, the Nats. Nicknamed "Dancing Bear", he loved to dance and enjoyed both progressive jazz and the ballet. In accordance with his wishes, there will not be a funeral. He often said "to remember me, just raise a toast".

Contributions in his name may be made to JSSA Hospice, 6123 Montrose Rd., Rockville, MD 20852 or The Fr. McKenna Center, 19 Eye St. NW, Washington, DC 2001.

His family wishes to extend sincere thanks to all of his caregivers, particularly those at Olney Assisted Living he came to know so well. May he rest in peace.