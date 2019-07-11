

JOHN E. CASAGRANDE (Age 77)



Of Gainesville, VA passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington, VA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church, 300 W. Babbit Ave., Pen Argyl, PA with Msgr. Vincent York officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, in the church. Burial will be held at the St. Elizabeth's Catholic Cemetery Pen Argyl, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James B. Gaffney Funeral Home, Pen Argyl, PA. For a complete obituary and to offer online condolences please visit www.gaffneyparsons.com

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Heritage Hunt Golf and Country Club Clubhouse Ballroom on Tuesday, July 16 at 6 p.m. The address is 6901 Arthur Hills Dr., Gainesville, VA. An additional celebration in Illinois will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to a fundraising campaign to benefit the . To view the fund page for John Casagrande Memorial please visit

http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?pxfid=2464602&pg=fund&fr_id=9910