JOHN CASAGRANDE (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • - Amy Rider
  • "To the family and friends of John Casagrande: Please..."
    - RK
  • "I had the privilege of majoring in Music Education at..."
    - Natalie (Parrell) Hill
  • "John had a posts on his office wall as my band teacher at..."
    - Kathleen Brehm
  • "Im so saddened to hear of John passing. As a young band..."
    - Bob Priest
Service Information
James B. Gaffney Funeral Home
200 South Robinson Ave.
Pen Argyl, PA
18072 1947
(610)-863-6152
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church
300 W. Babbit Ave.
Pen Argyl, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Heritage Hunt Golf and Country Club Clubhouse Ballroom
6901 Arthur Hills Dr.
Gainesville, VA
View Map
JOHN E. CASAGRANDE (Age 77)  

Of Gainesville, VA passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington, VA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church, 300 W. Babbit Ave., Pen Argyl, PA with Msgr. Vincent York officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, in the church. Burial will be held at the St. Elizabeth's Catholic Cemetery Pen Argyl, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James B. Gaffney Funeral Home, Pen Argyl, PA. For a complete obituary and to offer online condolences please visit www.gaffneyparsons.com
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Heritage Hunt Golf and Country Club Clubhouse Ballroom on Tuesday, July 16 at 6 p.m. The address is 6901 Arthur Hills Dr., Gainesville, VA. An additional celebration in Illinois will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to a fundraising campaign to benefit the . To view the fund page for John Casagrande Memorial please visit
http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?pxfid=2464602&pg=fund&fr_id=9910
Published in The Washington Post on July 11, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.