

John Kelly Cassidy



Of Arlington, Virginia, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020, at the age of 91. John was predeceased in death by his two brothers, James L Cassidy Jr. and Edward W. Cassidy originally of Philadelphia, PA and his granddaughter Geraldine Elizabeth Cassidy of Annandale, VA. John is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Mary Helen Maldonado Cassidy; his two sons, John K Cassidy Jr. (Kathy) and Christopher M. Cassidy (Grace); and his two grandchildren, Christopher and Christina. A visitation will take place at Murphy Funeral Homes in Arlington on Wednesday, February 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 6 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Thomas More. Burial will immediately follow at Columbia Gardens.