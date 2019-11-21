JOHN MICHAEL CERCEO "Mike"
John Michael Cerceo "Mike" of Charlottesville VA, born July 01, 1933, passed away on October 29, 2019. After earning his PhD in physics at Catholic University, Mike successfully navigated defense contracting and independent business before following his passion for winemaking, and eventually law. A true Renaissance man with a keenly analytical mind and a sharp sense of humor, he was a devoted animal lover, a supportive and loving parent, and a loyal friend. He is survived by his family, including his five children, the mother of his children, and his eleven grandchildren - and will be incredibly missed. Services private.