JOHN CHARLES CHANDLER
Passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Chandler, and is survived by three daughters: Josephine Clayton (Ron), Michele Chandler (Larry Olmstead) and Vanessa Chandler (Alan King). He will also be missed by his five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends. He leaves behind three sisters: Rebecca Talbert, Mildred Thomas and Gwen Watson. His viewing and service will occur on December 5 at the Marshall March Funeral Home Chapel, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, Maryland 20746.The family will receive relatives and friends for the viewing at 2 p.m., followed by the 3 p.m. funeral service. Services can be attended virtually at marshallmarchfh.com
. Interment is scheduled at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, Maryland on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:15 a.m.