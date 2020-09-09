1/1
JOHN "BUDDY" CHAPMAN Jr.
JOHN HENRY CHAPMAN, JR. "Buddy"  
On Friday, September 4, 2020 John Henry "Buddy" Chapman, Jr. of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Doris Chapman. Loving father of Cassandra Chapman and Keith (Sharnette) Chapman. Also survived five grandchildren and one great-grandson. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD where funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, at 11 a.m. Interment in Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.hinesrinaldifuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
