On Friday, September 4, 2020 John Henry "Buddy" Chapman, Jr. of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Doris Chapman. Loving father of Cassandra Chapman and Keith (Sharnette) Chapman. Also survived five grandchildren and one great-grandson. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD where funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, at 11 a.m. Interment in Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD. Please view and sign the family guestbook at