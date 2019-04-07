Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN CHENOWETH Jr..



John Hubert Chenoweth, Jr.

(Age 83)



Of Heathsville, Virginia passed away on April 2, 2019 at his home. He is preceded in death by his mother and step father, Marguerite Caruso and Kenneth Phillips.

Beloved husband of Barbara Chenoweth; father of Debra C. Keene (Brian), Robert Boswell, (Susan), William Boswell, (Mary Jane), and Linda Saddler; grandfather of 15; great grandfather of 23; great great grandfather of three. He is also survived by his brother, Donald Dariano, (Barbara) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday April 9, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD where services will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens, Port Republic, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to The Kidney Foundation.