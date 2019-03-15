JOHN CHEWEY

JOHN L. CHEWEY  

John L. Chewey, 87, passed on March 12, 2019 in Falls Church. He was born on May 19, 1931 in Edwardsville, PA to John and Yolanda Chewey.
He is survived by his children, Debra Morgan (David), John Chewey, and Robert Chewey (Chris); and grandchildren, Sarah and Samantha Morgan.
The visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home Falls Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St Phillip Catholic Church, 7500 St Phillip Ct, Falls Church, VA 22042.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street | Falls Church, VA 22046 | (703) 533-0341
