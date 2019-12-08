The Washington Post

JOHN CHRISLIP II (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "We will miss you Dear Brother you were the kindest most..."
    - Cathy Chrislip McGinnis
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of John Albert Chrislip...."
    - N. S.
  • "I am sorry for your loss. We were friends for 30 years both..."
    - Ken Jvey
Service Information
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
20016
(202)-966-6400
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

John Albert Chrislip II  

Beloved brother, uncle and friend, died unexpectedly on November 29, 2019 at home. He was born on November 30, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA, to John Albert Chrislip and Alberta Margaret (Nestor) Chrislip.
 
Following his 1966 graduation from Parsons High School in Parsons, WV, John moved to Washington, DC and held positions at the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), the White House, and the law firm of Arent Fox. He ended his career at the law firm of Arnold & Porter after a 41-year tenure.
 
John is survived by his sisters, Peggy Chrislip-Diekan (Seabrook, MD) and Cathy Chrislip-McGinnis (Patrick), Cuyahoga Falls, OH; his brother, James Chrislip (Connie), Washington, DC; niece, Crystal McGinnis Hooven (Daniel), Stow, OH, brother and sisters-in-law, John and Deb Wilkinson (Zumbrota, MN), nephew Robert Wilkinson (Nicole) and children, Victoria, Alexandra and John (Blaine MN), and nieces Laura Wilkinson Behrens (Maxwell), Washington, DC, and Elizabeth (Daniel) Cozine (Rochester, MN) and their children, Julia, William, and Joanna.
 
Known for his great wit and charm, John lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, including good food, fine wine, outings at the Shakespeare Theatre, celebrations with friends and family and toy store excursions with nieces and nephews. He was also a source of great comfort and strength to all who knew him.
 
In lieu of funeral services, friends may honor John's life by making a donation in his name to the (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org) and Disabled American Veterans (https://www.dav.org/). For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit

Published in The Washington Post from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Washington, DC   (202) 966-6400
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.